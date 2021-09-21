iOS 15.1 beta 1 now available for download on iPhone and iPad

Apple released the first beta for iOS 15.1 on Tuesday, exactly one day after iOS 15 rolled out to the public. All that we know so far is that the latest beta contains bug fixes and improvements, but we’ll be sure to share an update if and when we learn more about the new software.

First of all, we should note that all of the devices that were supported by iOS 14 will be supported by iOS 15 as well, so if you were able to update to iOS 14, you’re in the clear for at least one more year, even if you’re still using an iPhone 6s Plus, an iPad Air 2, or an iPad mini 4.

What’s new in iOS 15.1 beta 1?

After removing SharePlay in iOS 15 beta 2, Apple has re-enabled the feature in the iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 betas. You’ll no longer need the SharePlay Development Profile for the feature to work. Also, users can now upload their COVID-19 vaccination status in the Health app and generate a vaccination card in Apple Wallet. This will be useful for places that require proof of vaccination.

Which devices work with iOS 15.1 beta 1?

iOS 15.1 beta 1 is now available to developers, as is iPadOS 15.1 beta 1. If you want to know whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, we put together a full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

How to download and install iOS 15.1 beta 1 profile

As you know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or your iPod touch could not be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

Everything Apple added in iOS 15

As for the new features, iOS 15 is upgrading FaceTime with spatial audio, a grid view, Portrait Mode, and SharePlay to share music, movies, and more during video calls. The new Focus feature lets you make custom modes to decide which notifications you see depending on what time it is and where you are, Live Text can recognize text and make it selectable, and a few apps are getting significant redesigns, including Maps and Weather. All in all, it’s a pretty substantial update.