This wallpaper puts the iPhone 14 Pro design on your iPhone

Despite our proximity to Apple’s iPhone 14 event, leaks are still springing on a regular basis. Just this week, much of what we thought we knew about the design of the iPhone 14 Pro was turned on its head. Recent rumors suggest that while there will be the round and pill-shaped cutouts for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors, Apple will digitally seal the space between them. Instead of having two cutouts in the display, there will be one large, pill-shaped hole. And now you can test out the design on your own iPhone.

We’ve already seen several convincing mockups featuring the “true” design of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Personally, I prefer the symmetry of the updated design, but not everyone does. Whether you love it, hate it, or are completely indifferent, you might want to see it before you commit to buying any of the new iPhone models.

Earlier this week, concept artist Ian Zelbo created a wallpaper with the real design. Check out the image in the tweet embedded below. If you want to try out the new design, just open the image on your iPhone, make it full screen, and turn it upside-down:

For you iPhone Pro Max users…

Full screen this and turn your phone upside down to see what iPhone 14 Pro Max will look like! 👀 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/6Zjh7LfeVf — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 1, 2022

I still use the iPhone 11 as my daily driver, complete with its enormous notch. I find the hole to be a major improvement over the huge notch. I could see why iPhone 13 owners may not be quite as thrilled. Nevertheless, this has me more excited about upgrading than I already was (mostly because my battery is completely shot).

If you want to find out whether or not all of the rumors are true, tune in to Apple’s event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Apple will unveil all four new iPhone 14 models as well as the Apple Watch Series 8, and more.

More Apple coverage: Check out the best Apple deals online right now.