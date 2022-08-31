iPhone 14 Pro might feature a single pill-shaped notch

Rumors claim that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will finally ditch the notch. In its place will be two cutouts — one pill-shaped and one round — where the selfie camera and Face ID sensors will sit. For months, we thought we knew what the iPhone 14 Pro would look like powered on, but a new rumor has us second-guessing ourselves.

MacRumors received word from an anonymous tipster that the pill and hole cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro models appear as one long pill shape when the display is on.

This runs counter to nearly every rumor and leak up to now. Over and over again, we have been told that a sliver of the display would be visible between the two cutouts. According to this tipster, that’s not the case. Providing this tipster is correct, there won’t be a weird dead zone at the top of the display on the latest premium iPhone models.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman seemed to confirm this rumor on Twitter as well:

This is true. It looks like one wide pill shaped cutout. Having that separation would look odd during use. https://t.co/SrAtYQsENx — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 31, 2022

As MacRumors points out, this should be far less distracting. The idea of having a tiny shred of light poking out between the holes was not especially desirable. Then again, if Apple isn’t going to use that part of the display, why not just fill it in?

The tipster also claims that the iPhone 14 Pro could expand the blacked-out area around the holes to show more content. This could include the pill-shaped area expanding left and right to house additional icons or expanding down to show notifications.

MacRumors has also seen “chatter across Chinese social media networks” featuring similar allegations. If all of these rumors are true, this image might be our best look yet at what the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max actually look like powered on:

Either way, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out. Apple sent out invites for its “Far Out” launch event last week. Apple will take the stage on September 7 to unveil the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

