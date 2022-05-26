iPhone 14 Pro: This might be our best look at Apple’s unreleased smartphone

The iPhone 14 might be more than three months away, but the smartphone is not exactly a secret. We saw a variety of reports that detailed Apple’s four 2022 handsets, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We think we know everything about their designs and specs. And we have price leaks that indicate the iPhone is getting more expensive this year. But the leaks will continue, and we’ve just received what might be our best look at Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro design.

When is the iPhone 14 coming out?

We’d expect Apple to unveil the iPhone 14 series in mid-September, with September 13th looking like a likely date for the event. However, the COVID-19 lockdowns in China have impacted Apple’s supply chain as well. At least one iPhone 14 version might be three weeks behind. Apple might still make up for the lost time and make the expected late September release date. But that’s speculation at this time.

It’s unclear which iPhone 14 models might be delayed and why. The iPhone 14 series will include two distinct designs. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will bring the brand new pill-and-hole notch replacement. They’ll also feature larger camera modules on the back.

The regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will match the size of the Pro versions. But they’ll be identical to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, respectively. The iPhone 14 Max will have two camera sensors on the back, not three of them.

The iPhone 14 Pro design

This brings us to Jon Prosser’s latest YouTube video that gives us the high-resolution, high-quality iPhone 14 Pro renders seen in this post. The designs are based on all the iPhone 14 leaks that we saw so far this year, as well as information from his sources.

The iPhone 14 Pro phones will be the only ones to feature a new design. That’s the pill-and-hole notch replacement that we talked about on numerous occasions. The camera on the back is also getting slightly larger, thanks to upgrades to the primary and telephoto lenses.

The main camera will get a 48-megapixel sensor that will offer even better low-light photography. The telephoto lens will have seven instead of six elements, which should improve the zoom camera’s performance.

The renders also give us a look at Apple’s special iPhone 14 Pro this year. Prosser says Apple is going for purple in addition to the regular iPhone 14 Pro models.

No specs surprises in sight

In addition to showing the iPhone 14 Pro design in great detail, Prosser also recaps the iPhone 14 specs rumors. Only the Pro models will get the A16 Bionic chip, but all four phones might feature the same amount of RAM (6GB). Also, Apple might introduce support for satellite communications this year.

Naturally, we can’t verify the iPhone 14 Pro design seen here at this time. But we’ll remind you that we already saw an iPhone 14 Pro mockup that someone in China made using similar design details. The same thing happened last year with the iPhone 13 Pro. Given the timing, it’s very likely that we’re looking at the final iPhone 14 Pro design in these renders. Check out Prosser’s full video below.

