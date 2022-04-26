iPhone 14 leak hints at a new color in the line-up for all iPhone models

The iPhone 14 has appeared in a number of rumors, giving us a good idea of Apple’s iPhone strategy for this year. The leaks suggest that the standard and Pro models will be more divergent than in recent years. It will be more than just the designs. iPhone 14 Pro models will also feature better specs, including major camera and processor upgrades. We haven’t heard much about the colors Apple plans to bring to the iPhone 14 lineup, but a new rumor reveals the color options for Pro and standard models.

The current color palette

Before we look at the iPhone 14 color rumor, let’s see where we are right now. iPhone colors might not matter much to some buyers, but others love having options. And that’s exactly what Apple has done in recent years. The company has expanded the variety of colors every year.

The non-Pro iPhone models typically offered more playful options, while the Pro versions received more subdued colors. Moreover, Apple launched mid-season color options for the last two models, which can boost interest in an iPhone months after launch.

Some color options stay in Apple’s inventory every year. Black and white are almost always available, even though Apple might call them something else. The other constant is the Product Red iPhone, which is part of Apple’s humanitarian campaign.

That said, here are the color options for all of the iPhones that Apple sells right now:

13 Pro and 13 Pro Max: alpine green, silver, graphite, sierra blue, gold

13 and 13 mini: green, starlight, midnight, blue, red, pink

12 and 12 mini: green, white, black, blue, red, purple

11: green, white, black, red, purple, yellow

SE (2020): starlight, midnight, red

As a reminder, the discontinued iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max came in silver, graphite, pacific blue, and gold. Similarly, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max came in midnight green, silver, space gray, and gold.

Will there be a purple iPhone 14?

We’ll remind you that the iPhone 13 just added a green color. Similarly, Apple introduced a purple iPhone 12 a few months after the phone’s launch. With all that in mind, we’d expect Apple to keep in place some colors for the iPhone 14 and introduce new colors in September. Moreover, Apple might refresh the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro color options next March.

A rumor originating from Weibo circulated online a few days ago detailing the purported color options for the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. There’s no way to verify these claims, but they’re interesting nonetheless.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come in white, black, blue, red, and purple. Black, white, and red are unsurprising options. Purple is the more interesting color on the list, especially considering the praise the purple iPhone 12 received last year.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come in silver, graphite, silver, gold, and purple.

There’s some overlap with previous years and some new options if these iPhone 14 color options are real. Again, there’s no way to verify this rumor, but there’s no harm speculating on color options. They’re just a cosmetic detail that will not influence the iPhone 14 experience that much.

Regardless of what new colors Apple introduces this year, some of the current iPhone colors will go away. That’s because Apple will discontinue the iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 Pro models once the new iPhone 14 arrives. As a result, those colors will disappear from Apple’s lineup come September.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.