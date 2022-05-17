iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on video: Dummy unit demos Apple’s new iPhone design

About a year ago, we saw the iPhone 13 design rumors materialize in a hands-on video. A YouTuber got his hands on a Pro Max dummy unit. The mockup looked and felt like the real thing. And it turned out to be almost identical to the iPhone 13 Pro Max that Apple launched last September. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max just got the same hands-on treatment courtesy of the same vlogger. And the iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy unit is probably our best look at the new iPhone 14 design.

All iPhone 14 Pro Max design rumors say the same thing

Like last year, the new iPhones will resemble their predecessors. But the designs won’t match perfectly. And the iPhone 14 rumors all offer the same claims.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will resemble the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max, notch design included. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a pill-and-hole display design. That means it’ll have two cutouts at the top of the screen instead of a notch.

That display design change prompted Apple to reduce the bezels on the Pro models, according to reports. Finally, the camera modules will get significantly larger in size on the iPhone 14 Pro models. And the handsets might be slightly thicker than before.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on video you’re about to see seems to confirm all these claims. Like last year, we’re looking at a high-quality mockup here, the kind of dummy unit that case makers might use to manufacture new cases for the iPhone 14 series.

The hands-on video

YouTuber Unbox Therapy obtained the iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy unit from China. He then compared the non-functional mockup to an actual iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The two phones are nearly identical when held side-by-side in this hands-on video. But the iPhone 14 Pro Max is slightly thicker than its predecessor. Measurements actually confirm that the phone is 0.2 mm thicker. That’s enough to increase the battery life on the handset. We saw a similar thickness increase from all iPhone 13 models last year.

Moreover, all three rear cameras occupy a larger surface than before. As a result, the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera module is taller and wider than last year’s model.

The most important detail in this iPhone 14 Pro Max hands-on video concerns the notch. The dummy unit features a pill-and-hole display design. The pill cutout will reportedly house the Face ID components, while the circular hole will cover the selfie camera. That’s according to recent iPhone 14 design rumors.

Considering our past experiences with iPhone dummy leaks, it’s very likely that the iPhone 14 Pro Max mockup here features the most accurate design possible at this stage. Apple will soon manufacture the iPhone 14 models, assuming production in China won’t see additional delays.

You can check out the full iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy hands-on video below.

