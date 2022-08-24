Apple announces iPhone 14 launch event on September 7

On Wednesday, Apple confirmed the rumors and announced that its iPhone 14 launch event will take place on September 7 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The launch event begins at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, and Apple will stream the event online. Apple is also inviting members of the press to attend the event in person once again.

Apple usually hosts its iPhone launch events in mid-September, but this year is different. We will get our first official look at the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max on Wednesday, September 7 this year.

The iPhone 14 series will clearly be the star of the show. According to leaks and rumors, the new iPhone will feature a redesign, but only on the Pro models. Apple will reportedly replace the notch with a pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID sensors and a separate hole for the selfie camera. The new A16 Bionic will be exclusive to the Pro models as well.

We also expect to see the Apple Watch Series 8 at the event. In addition to the new standard model, Apple is also said to be launching a rugged Apple Watch model in the fall. The rugged model will have a larger display, better battery life, and “evolution of the current rectangular shape,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple will also likely bring the AirPods Pro 2 to its September event, and there’s a chance we could see the company’s mixed-reality headset as well.

Finally, while iOS 16 should roll out shortly after the iPhone 14 event, we’re going to have to wait a few extra weeks for iPadOS 16. Apple is going to wait until iPadOS 16.1 is ready before releasing any major iPad software updates this fall.

