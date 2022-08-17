Apple will reportedly launch iPhone 14 on September 7

Apple will reportedly hold an iPhone 14 unveiling on September 7. Bloomberg reports that the tech company behind Mac, iPhone, and iPad will showcase the latest lineup of its smartphone brand. We’ve seen multiple rumors over the months. If these reports prove true, we’ll get final confirmation of the features coming to the newest iPhone sooner rather than later.

Apple will reportedly unveil the iPhone 14 next month

Bloomberg shared new reports this week that sources close to the iPhone 14 have shared plans for an iPhone 14 unveiling event on September 7, 2022. As usual, the newest array of iPhones would then become available shortly after the launch.

As I mentioned above, we’ve seen a ton of rumors about the iPhone 14 in recent months. The newest iPhone is set to receive several upgrades, including upgrades to the camera, a speedier processing chip, and other features. Additionally, it’s rumored to include a new design for the front display, which some may find appealing.

If the iPhone 14 unveiling takes place on September 7, the new devices will likely be available widely by the end of September. Apple usually kicks off the start of its fall releases with the iPhone. This release will also bring the consumer-ready update for iOS 16. The new operating system has been in beta for several months.

Like the iPhone 14, iOS 16 will bring many new features and changes to Apple’s smartphone ecosystem. The option to unsend text messages is a big feature coming with iOS 16. You’ll also be able to customize the lock screen on your iPhone 14 when it launches.

iOS 16 just hit beta 6. That means the OS is getting closer and closer to release. As such, the timing of this iPhone 14 unveiling event would make a lot of sense.

