This iPhone 16 Pro Max leak tells us we’ve reached peak bezel

The iPhone 16 will deliver a big design change to the Pro models. They’re going to feature larger displays in slightly larger bodies. Apple wants to give the smaller Pro the same telephoto zoom camera as the Pro Max.

Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro has to feature a slightly larger body to accommodate the tetraprism camera without impacting the battery size. With the iPhone 16 Pro growing in size, the Pro Max has to get the same treatment. Each device will feature displays that are 0.2 inches larger than before.

All the iPhone 16 leaks that we saw recently showed that the new Pros will be that much taller and wider than their predecessors. The key design improvement that allows Apple to increase the screen size of the Pro is the new bezel tech.

We now have a leak that shows us how incredibly thin the iPhone 16 Pro Max bezels are, and I have to say that we’ve probably reached peak smartphone bezel design. We can’t possibly go smaller, can we?

I’ll upgrade to one of the four iPhone 16 models this fall, but I haven’t decided which model to get. Unlike previous years, I’m considering every model, from the base 6.1-inch iPhone 16 to the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Before, I have always eyed the 6.1-inch iPhone Pro.

I have many reasons to upgrade to the iPhone 16, but the bezel isn’t one of them. I stopped caring about bezel size years ago, around the time Android vendors finally caught up to Apple. And I don’t mind the iPhone 14 Pro’s bezels, even if they’re larger than the iPhone 15 Pro.

But it’s impressive to see this leaked iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector. Samsung fan Ice Universe posted it on X to highlight the ultra-thin bezel that goes around the screen.

iPhone 16 Pro Max tempered glass pic.twitter.com/MzXgDkJYik — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 21, 2024

Ice Universe has been critical of smartphone bezels for years, focusing on Samsung’s designs. In a different post, he shared a schematic of the same iPhone 16 Pro Max, complete with measurements.

If the information is accurate, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a bezel that measures just 1.15mm. The iPhone 16 Pro’s bezel will probably be about as big.

As the ancient Greek god in charge of bezel, I would definitely buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max . I can’t refuse it. pic.twitter.com/QBhqIh0UE9 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 20, 2024

Reports earlier this year said that Apple’s new bezel requirements from its OLED panel suppliers were a problem for production lines. I said at the time that I’d hate to see any launch delays because Apple wanted to further shrink the bezels on its iPhone 16 Pros.

There’s no indication that the iPhone 16 launch will be delayed. Reports that followed implied that any screen production issues Apple might have run into were fixed. Not to mention that such iPhone component production rumors will never be confirmed.

I also said at the time that companies like Apple and Samsung have to go for these screen design upgrades. They have to push the technology and make these ultra-thin smartphone bezels happen.

The bezels will surely impress if the purported iPhone 16 Pro Max screen protector above is accurate. But then you’ll get used to them and take them for granted.

I’d be surprised to see those bezels shrink even further in upcoming iPhone models. I’m not saying it won’t happen. Apple will probably find a way to do it. But now that the OLED panel has almost reached the edge, the only way to extend the display size is to go for foldable designs.