Here’s why the lack of iPhone 16 price leaks is great news

By this time next month, iPhone 16 buyers will probably have one of the four new iPhone models in their hands. That’s how close we are to the iPhone 16 launch.

But unlike previous years, we hardly have any price rumors for the new generation. That could be a great sign for buyers looking to upgrade, as Apple might keep the iPhone 15 price points the same for another year. And make no mistake, the iPhone 16 will offer a few significant upgrades, especially if you’re coming from older iPhone models.

About two years ago, there were many rumors that the iPhone 14 models would be more expensive, especially the Pro and Pro Max. It felt as if the rumors were training buyers for the imminent price hikes. The more expensive handsets featured a different design and an exclusive chip for the first time since Apple introduced Pro models. A cost increase made sense.

Apple ended up keeping the iPhone 14 prices unchanged for the US. However, the EU and other regions saw price hikes, but only because the dollar was much stronger against local currencies at the time.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max introduced the Dynamic Island. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

A year later, we witnessed a similar course of events. This time, price hike rumors seemed to concern mostly the Pros. Leaks made us think the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be more expensive than before.

In reality, Apple kept the iPhone 14 Pro prices in place with a big twist. Apple removed the 128GB iPhone 15 Pro Max from its lineup. Therefore, you had to pay an extra $100 to get the cheapest iPhone 15 Pro Max. But the cost matched the price of the 256GB iPhone 14 Pro Max. It wasn’t a real price hike.

Not only that, but the dollar weakened, so Apple ended up cutting the iPhone prices in Europe and other regions for all iPhone 15 variants.

iPhone 16 rumors

Fast-forward to the iPhone 16 series, and we have a plethora of rumors out there covering almost everything about the device. These leaks routinely repeat the same claims, with multiple sources offering the same overall picture about the specs and designs.

The iPhone 16 models will look almost identical to their predecessor, with a big change for the Pros regarding screen size. The iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will be slightly larger than the previous versions. It’s all because Apple wants to bring that tetraprism zoom camera to the smaller Pro.

The main camera of the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be designed differently. Instead of the previous diagonal placement, we’re looking at a vertical lens arrangement.

All four iPhone 16 models will come with A18 chip versions paired with 8GB of RAM. Almost all of them will feature larger battery packs, too. Finally, the Pro models will also get a 48-megapixel ultra wide camera.

Apple Intelligence feature summary. Image source: Apple Inc.

When it comes to software, all iPhone 16 models will run iOS 18 out of the box. All of them will get Apple Intelligence via upcoming iOS updates. The AI is important here as it’ll come free of charge. Reports say Apple won’t charge for the premium Apple Intelligence features for several years. That implies iPhone prices won’t see price hikes because they can offer AI features.

While we have rumors to cover all that, the iPhone 16 price leaks are almost absent compared to previous generations. This seems to suggest Apple will not change the current prices.

The only question concerns the iPhone 16 Pro models, where Apple could alter the entry price of the smaller variant. For example, Apple could discontinue the 128GB storage option and sell the iPhone 16 Pro for $1,099. If that were the case, the $999 price point would disappear.

I’m just speculating, as there are no iPhone 16 price leaks out there. But if I’m right, the iPhone 16 will start at $799 (with carrier offers) or $829. The iPhone 16 Plus would be $100 more expensive, so $899 ($929).

Depending on storage, the iPhone 16 Pro could start at $999 or $1,099. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max should begin at $1,199.

More expensive Androids

Apple sticking to last year’s prices makes even more sense, considering what we saw happen this summer.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are both more expensive than before. These are foldable devices, sure, but Samsung increased costs.

Google unveiled the Pixel 9 series last week, and three of the four models are more expensive than ever. Preorders do come with perks, including a free year of Gemini Advanced access, valued at $240. As such, keeping the iPhone prices unchanged from last year would be a huge win for Apple.

That said, we won’t have to wonder for too long. Apple will unveil the iPhone 16 in a few weeks. Invites for the iPhone 16 event should go out by the end of August.