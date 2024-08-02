8 reasons I’ll buy the iPhone 16 even if Apple Intelligence gets a huge delay

When I first heard that Apple Intelligence won’t be available in Europe at the same time as the US, I realized that it might impact my iPhone 16 upgrade decision. My iPhone 14 Pro will be two years old by the time the 2024 iPhone series launches, but I could see myself using it for longer.

Then again, Apple confirmed that it will bring Apple Intelligence to Europe. Tim Cook said as much earlier this week. But the more I thought about it, the clearer it was: I will buy an iPhone 16 this fall regardless of when the Apple Intelligence upgrade drops where I live in Europe. Rumors have already teased several exciting iPhone 16 features that I want to take advantage of. On top of that, I’m still missing out on a couple of key iPhone 15 upgrades from last year. In this article, I’ll cover all the reasons why I plan to upgrade to an iPhone 16 regardless of when Apple’s new AI features become available in my region.

Larger display

I’ve always thought the 6.1-inch iPhone is the perfect size for me. I’ve even considered the mini version when Apple still made it. But in recent years, I’ve found that I could use a larger screen as long as I can adjust to the larger iPhone size.

Ideally, I’d love a foldable iPhone that rocks an iPhone Pro Max display when unfolded and a nice big cover screen when folded. You know, an iPhone that looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

With the iPhone 16, I’ll at least try a larger screen. I’ll get the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus if I go for the non-Pro models.

If I stick with the Pro phones, I’ll choose between the 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Both of them will be 0.2 inches larger than the previous Pros. But they won’t be significantly larger overall, thanks to Apple shrinking the bezels even more than before.

Capture button

All four iPhones will feature a new hardware button on the right side. The Capture button will be placed under the standby/power button. Reports say the button might be capacitive to support all sorts of camera-related gestures.

This is a big upgrade for me, as it’ll let me trigger the camera faster than ever. I’m sure other people will appreciate the button, especially if it lets you perform other camera tricks without touching the display. It’s not just about taking photos but also selecting different camera modes, changing the focus, zooming in, or quickly recording video.

iPhone 16 design concept. Image source: Jia/X

Improved cameras

The iPhone 16 Pros will both feature periscope cameras. That’s why Apple is increasing its sizes. I can survive without a tetraprism zoom camera if I end up choosing the iPhone 16 or 16 Plus. But the non-Pro models are also getting a few upgrades.

First, the non-Pro iPhone 16 models will feature vertical camera modules, which will be handy for spatial photography. I haven’t bought a Vision Pro yet, but after experiencing the Spatial Video demo, I know for certain I’ll want to take photos on my iPhone that will someday support spatial effects.

I also expect some upgrades for the wide and ultrawide cameras that should further improve my iPhone photography. I’m especially interested in better low-light photography, which could be much better on the iPhone 14 Pro. Also, rumors say the ultrawide camera is getting a 48-megapixel sensor.

Better battery life

I’ve been mostly happy with the iPhone 14 Pro battery despite many other owners criticizing it. My secret is probably turning off the always-on display and limiting the refresh to 60Hz instead of 120Hz. Still, I’ve noticed a battery life hit since running the iOS 18 beta. With battery health at around 88% after nearly two years, my 14 Pro won’t get any better battery life.

The iPhone 16 models will almost all feature larger batteries. There will be one exception: the iPhone 16 Plus. But the Plus, with its purported 4,006 mAh battery, should still offer amazing battery life.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 4,676 mAh battery, rumors say. More exciting are the reports claiming Apple is debuting new battery tech inside the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which might trickle to other iPhones in the future. Specifically, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a higher-density battery packed inside a metal case for easier replacement.

I’ll also point out that all iPhones will feature more energy-efficient chips, whether the base A18 or the A18 Pro chipset.

iPhone 15 Pro’s new A17 Pro chip. Image source: Apple Inc.

A18 processor

The iPhone 14 Pro I own packs the A16 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. None of these phones can support Apple Intelligence. And while Apple AI isn’t going to be available in Europe at the same time as the rest of the world, it’s certainly coming. I want a phone that can run the entirety of Apple software.

I’m not looking for a significantly faster experience. But I’m interested in the efficiency gains that can help improve battery life.

That said, the A18 inside the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus might be exactly what I need. The A18 Pro might be overkill, considering I don’t need the phone for Pro activities. However, I might be swayed towards the A18 Pro, but it all depends on whether I feel like I have to futureproof the iPhone for iOS 19’s Apple Intelligence and beyond.

New cooling system

I wish I could play more console-grade games on the iPhone once I get one of those A18 chips, but the reality is that I probably won’t. Still, I want better cooling on the iPhone, and I hope the rumors are true and Apple will update the graphite cooling system of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

I did experience overheating issues with the iPhone 14 Pro last summer during a heatwave. The iPhone was charging and hours later, performance was throttled. It was an isolated incident, sure. But better cooling could surely come in handy.

iPhone 15 Pro Max USB-C port. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

USB-C connectivity at last!

Yes, I know the iPhone 15 series introduced USB-C connectivity, but I never got to take advantage of it. I’m still on Lightning, but I can’t wait to reduce the number of cables I carry with me when I travel. I want my iPhone to recharge via USB-C, and it’ll happen regardless of the iPhone 16 variant I buy.

Action button

On the same note, I’ve been missing out on the Action button, a design feature exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro models. All four iPhone 16 versions will feature an Action button. Since I always keep my iPhone muted, I’ll promptly repurpose this one to something else. It will most likely trigger the ChatGPT Voice Mode assistant once it’s widely available. Or I’ll pair it with a shortcut that gives me multiple choices for the Action button.