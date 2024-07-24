iPhone 16 might fix the worst thing about the iPhone 15 Pro

A new iPhone 16 report from a reputable source seems to confirm a design detail that first leaked back in November. Apple has developed a new cooling system for the iPhone 16 models to prevent overheating.

That was the worst thing about the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max last fall. Plenty of reports detailed instances of the handset overheating while in use. Apple rushed a software update to fix the problem, and the iOS 17 update largely did it.

Still, as I said last year, it shouldn’t be just software that keeps the handset from overheating. The phone’s cooling system should physically move the heat the more advanced A-series chip generates away from it.

In November, a leaker from Japan said Apple was considering two solutions to prevent overheating in the upcoming iPhone 16 models. One was giving the iPhone 16 batteries a metal shell that will improve heat management.

Reports from other sources seemed to confirm this development. An added benefit of placing batteries in metal shells might concern reparability. These batteries could be easier to remove from the iPhone, which might soon be a requirement in the European Union.

The same leaker said the second solution Apple was working on was a graphene thermal system for the iPhone 16 series. KosutamiSan probably meant graphite. This is the cooling system that appeared in The Information’s report detailing Apple’s plans to make a clamshell foldable iPhone.

A source told the blog that the iPhone 16 models will be equipped with a “larger graphite sheet.” The sheet’s purpose is to cool the handset and prevent overheating. The report didn’t provide additional details. Apple doesn’t seem interested in placing vapor chambers inside the iPhone. These vapor chambers are routinely found in flagship Android phones.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 has its own vapor chamber. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

I’ll also point out that the November 2023 rumor and this week’s report did not single out the iPhone 16 Pros as the main beneficiaries of this improved cooling system. Instead they indicate all iPhone 16 handsets will get larger graphite sheets. That’s hopefully the case, considering all four handsets will get new chips this year.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will get a new A18 chip rather than inheriting the A17 Pro inside the iPhone 15 Pros. An A18 Pro chip will power the iPhone 16 Pros. I’d expect the base A18 chip to be at least as powerful as the A17 Pro. Therefore, it could have similar thermal needs. Apple should prevent overheating on all iPhone 16 models, not just the Pros.

Finally, I’ll remind you the iPhone 16 Pros will be slightly larger than their predecessors. That might give Apple an even larger surface for the graphite cooling sheet for these devices.