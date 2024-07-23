An even thinner Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is on the way, but with a twist you won’t like

It’s your last day to preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 and get the various perks Samsung is offering. These are the brand-new foldable devices that Samsung unveiled in Paris, France, nearly two weeks ago. You can preorder them right here to get the best possible deals.

Of course, Samsung fans will probably remember all the rumors that claimed Samsung would have three new foldable devices in stores this year. Joining the Fold 6 and Flip 6 would be another device. This Fold 6 variant was expected to be more affordable than the flagship Fold 6. Then, more recent rumors ahead of the launch event said that the cheaper foldable wouldn’t be available until this fall.

If a new report on the matter is accurate, you might actually want to reconsider your stance on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. That’s because there’s a twist in the story you won’t like: The price.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to include a few big changes, including one the name hints at. Though we have no measurements, the foldable handset is expected to be slimmer than the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The Fold 6 is already thinner and lighter than the previous-generation model. Based on my time with it, I’ll say that it’s a big improvement over its predecessors. However, the Fold 6 isn’t as slim as the new Honor Magic V3 or the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4.

Leaker Ice Universe shared some details about an upcoming new “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim” on Weibo (via SamMobile), indicating that the handset won’t be budget-friendly.

In addition to the thinner design, the Fold 6 Slim will reportedly feature a titanium frame, a first for Samsung foldables. Furthermore, the cover screen will be wider, sporting an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is already wider than its predecessors, another big upgrade in my view.

The leaker also mentioned screen size changes for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. We’re looking at a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch foldable display, both larger than the 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch screens on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

All of this indicates that the Fold 6 Slim can’t be a cheaper foldable, as had been rumored. It’s already looking like an upgraded Galaxy Z Fold 6 variant, so it must cost more money. Ice Universe didn’t share price details, but he did say the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might be known as the W25 in China.

Rumors say that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will target select markets, including China and Korea. It’s unclear when Samsung will launch the handset, but it should happen in the fourth quarter of the year. A launch event might be set for October when Samsung could also unveil its new Galaxy Tab S10 tablets.

If all this pans out, Samsung will indeed have two Fold-style devices in stores this year. But neither the Fold 6 nor the Fold 6 Slim will be cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is what fans had been hoping for.