This iOS 16.1 vs. iOS 16.0.3 battery test might surprise you

There are already plenty of reasons to update to iOS 16.1, but here’s another. According to a battery test video, iOS 16.1 should increase the battery life of your iPhone. Whether you have been on the fence about updating due to potential bugs, or you are just too lazy to start the download, we hope this will convince you to finally update your iPhone.

Earlier this week, iDeviceHelp on YouTube published a video in which he tested the battery life on the last four Pro Max models, first on iOS 16.0.3 and then on iOS 16.1. He performed the test on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Unsurprisingly, the four phones died in that order on iOS 16.0.3.

He then updated all four phones to iOS 16.1 and ran the same test again. Interestingly, with iOS 16.1, the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasted the longest. But that isn’t the biggest takeaway. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max all gained more than an hour of battery life on a single charge after iOS 16.1 was installed.

If you want to see the proof, just watch the video below (it’s only 3 minutes):

After updating to iOS 16.1, the iPhone 12 Pro Max lasted about an hour longer, the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted an hour and a half longer, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max lasted a whopping two and a half hours longer. It’s clear that iOS 16.1 makes a difference.

Beyond improving your phone’s battery life, iOS 16.1 also adds a number of new features, including Live Activities and iCloud Shared Photo Library. More importantly, iOS 16.1 patches a dangerous Siri flaw that allowed hackers to record conversations.

Some iPhone users on iOS 16.1 are experiencing a Wi-Fi bug that is randomly disconnecting them from networks, but don’t let that stop you from updating.

