Apple readying iOS 16.1.1 to fix ad issues, might solve Wi-Fi bug and add satellite connectivity

While Apple is beta testing iOS 16.2, set to be released in mid-December, the company will soon release iOS 16.1.1 to address a few bugs that iOS 16.1 users face, such as the Wi-Fi randomly disconnecting on some iPhones. Here’s what you need to know.

According to MacRumors and 9to5Mac, both sites see web analytics of iOS 16.1.1 users surfacing their websites. Since Apple doesn’t beta tests point updates, such as this one, these are probably Apple employees trying the new operating system.

One of the fixes Apple will include with the iOS 16.1.1 update is related to the SKAdNetwork API, which focuses on letting advertisers measure the success of their campaigns. Currently, there’s an issue impacting this API.

The SKAdNetwork API lets advertisers measure the success of advertisements by attributing app installations to specific ad campaigns — all while maintaining user privacy. It supports multiple ad formats, including static images, videos, audio, and interactive ads.

MacRumors also noted that some users are facing an issue with Wi-Fi randomly disconnecting on some iPhones, which could also see a fix in the next few days. Last but not least, the long-awaited Sattelite connectivity announced for the new iPhone 14 series could be unveiled alongside iOS 16.1.1. Here’s how Apple explains this feature:

(…) When users are off the grid, Emergency SOS via satellite allows iPhone to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when a user is outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. This breakthrough technology also allows users to manually share their location over satellite with Find My.

Apple announced it would be available in November, and iOS 16.2 is not even close to being released for the public, so iOS 16.1.1 – or iOS 16.1.2 – could be the perfect timing to introduce this delayed feature.

As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is readying iOS 16.3 for early next year, in which 9to5Mac is already seeing web analytics of this upcoming operating system.

BGR will report back once Apple releases these updates.