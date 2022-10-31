iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 to be released in mid-December

Last week, Apple released iOS 16.1 and a day later started testing iOS 16.2. The update that brings some of the already announced but delayed features now has an unofficial release date, as a report indicates that this operating system, in addition to iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1, will be available in mid-December.

The information comes from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter. While new Macs won’t be released this year – as he previously reported –he believes Apple will debut iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 in five weeks. If Apple meets the schedule, it shows that the company has been working non-stop on iOS 16 software updates, as the company released new betas of iOS 16.1 every week – and it will likely do the same with iOS 16.2.

While the new Macs won’t debut until next year, the company still has some software coming. The iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 updates, which began beta testing this past week, should be released around mid-December.

For iOS 16.2, the main update being made available is the Freeform app. Apple calls it a “powerful new collaboration application with a flexible canvas that allows users to see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts and page sizes.”

This software update will also bring more frequent updates for Live Activities, a new architecture for the Home app, and iOS 16.2 will ask users for feedback when they cancel the Emergency SOS code.

Apart from iOS 16.2, Gurman already talks about when to expect iOS 16.3:

I’m told that Apple is aiming to introduce the upgraded models—including M2-based versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros—in the first quarter of calendar 2023 and has tied the launches to the upcoming macOS Ventura 13.3 and iOS 16.3. Those software updates are expected to debut between early February and the beginning of March.

As of now, it’s unclear what to expect from iOS 16.3, whether it will bring bug fixes or new features, but BGR will let you know once we hear more about it.