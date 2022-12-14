Apple rolling out iOS 16.3 beta 1 to developers

A day after releasing iOS 16.2 to all users, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.3 beta 1 to developers. While we will need to wait at least a couple of months before this operating system rolls out to all users, it seems Apple is unstoppable in its beta cycle.

As of now, it’s unclear what’s changing with iOS 16.3 beta 1 as Apple only talks about bug fixes and improvements. That said, Apple still has a few features it needs to release, such as Apple Pay Later, Apple Music Classical, and expand Advanced Data Protection to more countries.

With iOS 16.2, Apple brought several features to iPhone users, such as:

Freeform app: Apple calls this app “a powerful new collaboration application with a flexible canvas that allows users to see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts and page sizes, and will fully support the Apple Pencil.” It works across the iPhone, the iPad, and the Mac.

Apple Music Sing: This brings a new way to sing along with millions of songs using Apple music with fully adjustable vocals and new enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics.

Advanced Data Protection: New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud.

Lock Screen changes: With iOS 16.2, new settings allow you to hide wallpaper or notifications when the Always-On display is enabled on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, there are new Sleep and Medication widgets.

Alongside iOS 16.3 beta 1, Apple is also releasing iPadOS 16.3 beta 1, macOS Ventura 13.2 beta, watchOS 9.3 beta 1, and tvOS 16.3 to developers.

BGR will report back once we learn more about these new operating systems.