Apple still needs to launch these promised iOS 16 features

José Adorno
By
Published Dec 14th, 2022 12:41PM EST
iOS 16.3 beta

Apple just released iOS 16.2. While the company was able to add a few of the long-promised features that should have been made available with iOS 16 early in September, there are still a few that are nowhere to be seen. In addition, in these past months, the company has announced some other functions that will still take a while to arrive. Here are all of them:

These are the missing iOS 16 features Apple promised before its official release

Apple Music logoImage source: Apple

Apple Pay Later: Announced a few months ago, Apple Pay Later splits the cost of your purchase into four payments over six weeks with no interest or fees. It will be available for US customers in the future.

Apple Music Classical: Apple bought Primephonic in 2021. The company has still to announce the release of its Classical music streaming service.

Next-generation of CarPlay: Although Apple said it will be available in 2023 when manufacturers launch new cars, the next generation of CarPlay is still a promise made by Apple. It will cover all of a driver’s screens for a cohesive experience. This new version of CarPlay is specific to each vehicle, accommodating unique screen shapes and layouts. New levels of personalization allow drivers to choose their gauge cluster design, including brand‑specific options.

These are the new features Apple is promising for the iOS 16 cycle

Image source: Apple Inc.

Security Keys for Apple ID: Set to be released in 2023, it will allow customers to use third-party hardware security keys to enhance the protection of their iCloud data.

Expanding Advanced Data Protection for iCloud: Available to US customers starting with iOS 16.2, Apple says it will extend the Advanced Data Protection to more countries in 2023. This expands the number of categories featuring end-to-end encryption on iCloud, such as Backup, Notes, and Photos.

Apple Card Saving Accounts: Although it’s not an iOS 16 feature, Apple has promised that Apple Card users would be able to open a high-yield saving account from Goldman Sachs with Daily Cash cashback rewards deposited into it. This feature was listed on iOS 16.1 release notes but didn’t launch alongside it, nor with iOS 16.2.

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

