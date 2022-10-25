5 iOS 16 features that Apple still hasn’t added to your iPhone

iOS 16.1 has just been released by Apple with Live Activities and Stage Manager support. Although these essential features were lacking from the original iOS 16 release, the company still has some other functions to make available. Not only that, but other new operating systems also lack some features. Here are them and when to expect each of them.

Game Center with SharePlay support: In a future update, games that use game Center multiplayer support will have SharePlay Integration. You can play your favorite games with friends on a FaceTime call.

Freeform: a white canvas perfect for diagramming new projects, aggregating essential assets, or brainstorming on an unlimited board. Announced alongside iOS 16, Freeform will also come to future iPadOS and macOS Ventura updates. This feature will bring real-time collaboration, FaceTime and Messages integration, and more.

Apple Pay Later: Announced a few months ago, Apple Pay Later splits the cost of your purchase into four payments over six weeks with no interest or fees. It will be available for US customers in the future.

Key Sharing: iOS 16 future update will bring Key Sharing, which lets you share your keys in Apple Wallet with the people you trust through messaging apps.

Apple Music Classical: Apple bought Primephonic in 2021. The company has still to announce the release of its Classical music streaming service.

iPadOS 16 and watchOS 9 also lack features already announced

iPadOS 16 took a while to be released, but it’s here with Stage Manager support. Although it shares a few missing features with iOS 16, there’s another function that will take a bit more to be released:

External display support: Apple silicon iPads will support an external display (such as the M1 iPad Air, M1 iPad Pro, and M2 iPad Pro) when Stage Manager is enabled in a future update. It was available during beta testing, but Apple removed this function before releasing iPadOS 16.1.

For watchOS 9, Apple has to release the Race Routing feature. When starting an Outdoor Run or Cycle workout you often do, this function will let you choose to race against your last or best result and receive in-the-moment updates to help you get there.