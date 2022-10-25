iOS 16.2 beta 1 now available to developers

A day after releasing iOS 16.1 to its users, Apple is now seeding iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. Alongside it, Apple is also making available macOS Ventura 13.1, watchOS 9.2, and iPadOS 16.2 to its users. Here’s what you need to know.

Today’s build for iOS 16.2 beta 1 is 20C5032e. As of now, it’s unclear what’s changed with these new operating systems.

Early today, BGR published that Apple still has some features to release this year, such as Freeform and Apple Pay Later. For iPad users, for example, the company needs to bring back external display support when on Stage Manager.

With iOS 16.1, Apple added the long-awaited Live Activities feature, which helps you stay on top of things that are happening in real-time right from your Lock Screen.

In addition to that, Apple now offers Matter support, which is a new smart home connectivity standard that will enable compatible accessories to work together across platforms.

Another feature made available with iOS 16.1 was iCloud Shared Photo Library, which is a new way for families to share photos seamlessly with a separate iCloud library that up to six users can collaborate on.

Last but not least, iPhone users can finally subscribe to Apple Fitness Plus without requiring an Apple Watch. You can learn more about iOS 16.1 update here.

BGR will let you know what’s changed with iOS 16.2 and these other operating systems in the coming days.