iOS 16.2: All the best new features coming to your iPhone

Apple just released iOS 16.2 beta 1 to developers. In addition to that, the company has made available the first betas of iPadOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and watchOS 9.2. Here’s everything we are able to discover about these new operating system updates.

Freeform is a white canvas that iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 users will be able to take advantage of when these operating systems are available in the near future. It was introduced during the WWDC 2022 keynote and, at that time, Apple said it would launch this feature later in 2022.

Apple calls this app “a powerful new collaboration application with a flexible canvas that gives users the ability to see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts and page sizes, and with full support for Apple Pencil.

In addition to Freeform, iPadOS 16.2 brings support to external displays again. This feature was supposed to be available alongside the Stage Manager release, but due to bugs and users’ complaints, Apple decided to launch Stage Manager without support for an external display with iPadOS 16.1. Now beta testers can experience Stage Manager with an external display on M1 and M2 iPads again.

BGR will update this article once we learn more about iOS 16.2 beta 1 and what’s new with this operating system.