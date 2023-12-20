Super Mario Run for iOS just got a surprise update with a new event

Released at the end of 2016, I’m surprised Super Mario Run got a fun little update with a new event that users can enjoy. After its Remix 10 update in 2017, I honestly thought we would never get new content for this Nintendo game, but here we are in 2023.

After updating to version 3.1.0, users can play a Super Mario Bros. Wonder event celebrating the Wonder Flower, which is a main part of Mario’s new Nintendo Switch game. According to the developers, “Wonder Flowers are appearing in Toda Rally, and grabbing one will turn all coins become Gold Goombas.”

So, if you have Super Mario Run on your phone – or you deleted it a long time ago – you might want to redownload it and give this event a try.

Super Mario Run was one of the first Nintendo mobile games after the success of Pokémon GO. Although several mobile games from the company have already been discontinued, it’s interesting that this one still lives on.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In Super Mario Run, you control Mario by tapping the display as he constantly runs forward. You time your taps to pull off stylish jumps, midair spins, and wall jumps to gather coins and reach the goal.

The game is free to play so that you can try all different modes with no additional payment, including World Tour Toad Rally, Remix 10, and Kingdom Builder. Once you have played some of these courses, a $10 payment is required.

Here’s what you can do in each mode:

World Tour: Run and jump with style to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches through 24 courses. After rescuing Peach, a nine-course special world, World Star, appears.

Run and jump with style to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches through 24 courses. After rescuing Peach, a nine-course special world, World Star, appears. Remix 10: This mode is Super Mario Run in bite-sized bursts, as you’ll play through ten short courses one after the other. Daisy is lost somewhere in Remix 10, and you need to find her.

This mode is Super Mario Run in bite-sized bursts, as you’ll play through ten short courses one after the other. Daisy is lost somewhere in Remix 10, and you need to find her. Toad Rally: Compete against the stylish moves of other players for the highest score as you gather coins and get cheered on by a crowd of Toads. Fill the gauge with stylish moves to enter Coin Rush mode to get more coins. If you win the rally, the cheering Toads will come to live in your kingdom, and it will grow.

Compete against the stylish moves of other players for the highest score as you gather coins and get cheered on by a crowd of Toads. Fill the gauge with stylish moves to enter Coin Rush mode to get more coins. If you win the rally, the cheering Toads will come to live in your kingdom, and it will grow. Kingdom Builder: Gather coins and Toads to build your very own kingdom. Combine different buildings and decorations to create your own unique kingdom with over 100 kinds of items to choose from.

You can find Super Mario Run on the App Store.