Stunning visionOS 2 concept shows off 7 features I want Apple to add to the Vision Pro

With Apple Vision Pro available for almost a month now, there are several reasons to buy this spatial computer. Still, many people have returned their devices, as they thought it’s not quite there yet. For a $3,499 starting price, Apple Vision Pro still needs to improve a lot.

That said, one way to improve this spatial computer is through software updates. Thankfully, graphic designer Parker Ortolani gives a glimpse of what he expects of a future visionOS 2 update, which will likely see a tease during WWDC 2024.

With that in mind, these are seven features I hope Apple Vision Pro adds to visionOS 2.

visionOS 2 could be exactly what many Apple Vision Pro users need

Image source: Parker Ortolani

One of the main features I hope Apple brings with visionOS 2 is the ability to arrange Vision Pro apps the way I want. Ortolani suggests we should be able to create folders to organize apps by category, place iPad apps on the Home View, and even add notifications right from the Home View sidebar.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Another interesting feature that Apple should add with visionOS 2 is the ability to unlock your iPhone automatically while wearing Vision Pro. With a better ecosystem integration, imagine looking at your Apple TV to seamlessly switch to watching in Vision Pro. You got it, Parker.

Image source: Parker Ortolani

Since Apple Vision Pro focuses on entertainment, gaming, and productivity, multitasking needs to be a core feature of this spatial computer. The graphic designer thinks Apple should add an optional Dock to help you easily hop back into recently closed apps. Also, an easy-to-see Control Center should be available for faster access to settings.

Image source: Parker Ortolani

Ortolani also suggests the ability to freely resize iPad app windows to help you create your desired workspace. And, finally, I really hope Apple assigns Shortcuts to the Action Button so users can seamlessly activate a Focus mode, the Camera, the Voice Memo app, or else.

Parker’s full concept is available here. Apple is currently testing visionOS 1.1 with digital persona improvements.