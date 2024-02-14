Here’s why so many Apple fans say they’re returning the Vision Pro

Over the past few days, it appears as though many Apple Vision Pro customers have returned their spatial computers. Among the reasons are the price point, software stability, and weight. Plus, there are many people who appear to only have bought a Vision Pro out of curiosity. And we’ve also published our own thoughts in our Apple Vision Pro review, too.

With the return window for early customers coming to a close, an increased number of social media users are reporting that they’ll wait for a new generation to try this device again. While we don’t have firm numbers for device returns since Apple doesn’t disclose them, this doesn’t mean the spatial computing era is a flop.

Still, if you listen to Apple’s Vision Products Group (according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman), you would need to wait at least until 2030 for the Apple Vision Pro truly to come into its own. The reasons for that are the same as the ones that many early adopters have posted online.

Apple evangelist Parker Ortolani posted on Threads that he returned his Apple Vision Pro: “Just too uncomfortable to wear, and it’s a strain on my eyes. It’s clearly the future. It works like magic. But the physical tradeoffs are just not worth it for me right now. I’ll be back for the next one, assuming they fix these comfort issues.”

X user Catalin Iuga, for example, says the “$4K price tag surpasses its value for me. While it occasionally supplants my iPhone, especially for at-home browsing, the immersive experience ironically isolates me more, making moments at home feel lonelier.”

Designer Olga Zalite didn’t say she’s returning her Vision Pro. Still, he posted on Threads how her excitement faded after trying to work with this device “mostly because it’s not applicable to my work and looking at Figma screens in it makes me feel dizzy.”

Content creator Farzad said he’s returning Apple Vision Pro, because it lacks a killer app. However, in a detailed video, he explains what other points are missing from this device.

I am returning my Apple Vision Pro. pic.twitter.com/yft46pSqwX — Farzad (@farzyness) February 13, 2024

You can also find several Reddit posts over the last week with users returning this device.

How does Apple Vision Pro’s return policy work?

Apple Vision Pro has a 14-day window return policy to the Apple Store. To get a refund, it needs to be in its original condition with all the accessories and packaging boxes. The best way to return this device is to take it back to the Apple Store where you bought it or contact Apple Support to ensure the best way to have this device picked up is with Express Replacement Service. Here’s everything else you need to know:

Apple Vision Pro must be removed from your Apple ID

Remove the Activation Lock and erase all of its data

The device needs to be in perfect condition and not damaged

You need to return all of its accessories, including head straps, battery with cable, front glass protector, USB-C charging adapter, etc.

Also, it’s important to note you don’t have to pay to return this spatial computer, and it’s OK to give it back if you dislike it for whatever reason. Below, you can learn more about Apple Vision Pro.