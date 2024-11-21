Satechi unveils the perfect accessory for your M4 Mac mini

The popular accessory maker Satechi just unveiled its new Stand & Hub with SSD enclosure accessory for the new M4 Mac mini. This product is exclusively designed for Apple’s newest Mac computer and offers seamless storage expansion, legacy port compatibility, and front-facing connectivity.

All of these features are combined with a sleek, premium aluminum build that perfectly matches the M4 Mac mini color. The new Stand & Hub with SSD enclosure offers up to 4TB NVMe storage with up to 10Gbps transfer speeds, USB-A ports, and heat-dissipating vents to optimize airflow and maintain wireless signal strength.

According to Satechi, the “Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hubs seamlessly integrates into any workspace, combining high performance with modern design. Its streamlined aluminum build complements the Mac Mini M4 while emphasizing clean lines and a clutter-free setup. Thoughtfully designed heat-dissipating vents ensure optimal performance during intensive tasks while preserving wireless connectivity for uninterrupted use. This stand is the perfect companion to Apple’s latest innovation, elevating both form and function.”

This accessory will greatly expand the new M4 Mac mini. Recently launched, this Mac offers a redesign that looks similar to a smaller Mac Studio. Available with the M4 and M4 Pro options, Apple even added the ability for users to upgrade the internal storage (as long as they have the expertise for these DIY jobs), Thunderbolt 4 ports, and more.

Unfortunately, Satechi’s newest accessory will only be available in spring 2025. To build anticipation, customers can sign up today at the company’s store to receive exclusive updates, notifications, and a 20% discount when it launches. Satechi even says it’s preparing a stand and hub without the extra SSD storage.

Of course, BGR will let you know once we learn more about this product, including when it’s actually releasing, its pricing options, and more.