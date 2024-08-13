Pixel Watch 3 has a new life-saving feature you can’t get on the Apple Watch

Google had a packed event on Tuesday, introducing the new Pixel lineup and more AI features coming with Google Gemini. However, one of the most interesting features the company debuted on the new Pixel Watch 3 is Loss of Pulse Detection.

Loss of pulse occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating. With that in mind, the new Pixel Watch 3 adds Loss of Pulse Detection to help people receive emergency care in these situations, even if they’re alone and unable to make a call themselves.

According to Google, many loss-of-pulse incidents happen when a person is alone, leaving them with little chance of receiving help. This opt-in feature, available on the Pixel Watch 3, detects when a user’s pulse stops and automatically calls emergency services if the user is unresponsive to request potentially life-saving care.

How Loss of Pulse Detection works on Pixel Watch 3

Google says that Loss of Pulse Detection combines signals from Pixel Watch 3’s sensors, AI, and signal-processing algorithms to detect loss of pulse events, with a “thoughtful design to limit false alarms.”

If the feature detects signs of pulselessness, infrared and red lights activate in search of additional signs of a pulse, while the motion sensor starts to look for movement. An AI-based algorithm combines the pulse and movement signals to confirm a loss of pulse event, and if so, it triggers a check-in to see if you respond.

If you don’t respond and no motion is detected, the alert escalates to an audio alarm and countdown. If you don’t respond to the countdown, the LTE watch or the smartphone your watch is connected to will automatically call emergency services. Then, it shares an automated message that no pulse is detected along with your location.

Wrap up

This feature is coming this September for Pixel Watch 3 in various countries in Europe, including the UK, France, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. Google says it continues to work with “regulatory bodies to make the feature available in more countries,” so US customers will have to wait a bit longer.

It’s unclear if Apple is working on a similar feature for Apple Watch Series 10 users. As of now, the closest feature Apple offers is low-heart rate notifications.