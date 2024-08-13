Google launches Pixel Watch 3 in two sizes alongside Pixel Buds 2 earphones

Google unveiled four new phones on Tuesday, the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. But that wasn’t all Google had planned for its big mid-August Made by Google event. The leaks preceding the event told us we’d get new Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds models, and Google delivered.

The Pixel Watch 3 generation comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 features many audio improvements and comes in several new colors. Both wearables are available for preorder beginning immediately, but you’ll want to know more details before you buy them.

Pixel Watch 3

For the first time in the Pixel Watch’s short history, Google is ready to offer buyers two sizes. The 41mm and 45mm models come in GPS and Cellular variants, and they feature improved health and fitness tracking.

Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm versions. Image source: Google

The Pixel Watch 3 models look much like the previous model, but Google has improved the design. Regardless of which model you choose, you get a larger screen-to-body ratio, as Google has reduced the bezels by 16% compared to the Pixel 2. That gives you 10% more screen real estate on the smaller model and 40% more screen on the 45mm Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel Watch 3 display is also twice brighter than the previous model, reaching 2,000 nits of brightness. When the always-on display is active, the screen dims to 1 nit. The refresh rate adjusts automatically as well, moving between 1Hz and 60Hz.

Pixel Watch 3 41mm in Polished Silver Aluminum with a Rose Quartz band. Image source: Google

The 45mm also packs a larger battery. That’s 35% bigger than the Pixel Watch 2. Both models should last for 24 hours with the always-on display enabled. They can go for up to 36 hours in Battery Saver mode. The latter auto-activates when your device reaches 15%.

Furthermore, the Pixel Watch 3 detects sleep, enabling a bedtime mode that disables notifications and the always-on display. When it comes to charging, expect speed improvements of up to 20%.

More impressive are the software abilities of the Pixel Watch 3 wearables. The watches feature more advanced tracking abilities, thanks to a better heart rate sensor and AI features built into Google’s Fitbit algorithms.

The Fitbit Premium app. Image source: Google

The Fitbit Morning Brief is a new feature you’ll appreciate. The app will give you a rundown of your fitness and health information based on yesterday’s events to inform you how to go about the new day. Maybe you had a bad night’s sleep, and you’d better rest than go for a run today. The brief will also consider other metrics, including heart rate variability, breathing rate, and blood oxygen.

The new readiness and cardio load features should help you manage your workouts and rest periods. The watch will offer information about your state of recovery and adapt cardio load recommendations based on your readiness level.

Pixel Watch 3 will display readiness information. Image source: Google

I didn’t mention running as the go-to sport for the Pixel Watch 3 because I happen to be training for marathons myself. It’s because the Pixel Watch 3 introduces an overhauled running experience that lets you customize your running routines, track your progress, and receive updates while performing the runs.

I’m actually a little jealous of what the Pixel Watch 3 can do for running. With the Fitbit Premium subscription, the AI will help you analyze past runs and recommend future runs.

The Fitbit app will let you customize run workouts for your Pixel Watch 3. Image source: Google

Finally, the Pixel Watch 3 can also integrate with other Google products, like connecting to the Next Cam or Doorbell to see who is at the door. The watch also works as a remote for Google TV products and can control your phone’s camera.

The Pixel Watch 3 is available in Matte Black Aluminum with an Obsidian band and Polished Silver Aluminum with a Porcelain band. The 45mm model also gets a Matte Hazel Aluminum with a Hazel band option. The 41mm comes in Champagne Gold Aluminum with a Hazel band and Polished Silver Aluminum with a Rose Quartz band.

Pixel Watch 3 running information. Image source: Google

The 41mm starts at $349 ($449 for LTE), while the 45mm starts at $399 ($499 for LTE). With each Pixel Watch 3 purchase, you’ll get six months of Fitbit Premium. The Pixel Watch 3’s release date is September 10th.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

Yes, the Pixel Watch 3 promises to be an impressive wearable, but wait until you see the Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds. Google designed its first Tensor chip for wireless earbuds. The Tensor A1 chip will handle various sound and AI-related features. But it’s also responsible for a 27% reduction in overall size. The earbuds are also 24% lighter without compromising battery life.

The battery lasts 8 hours with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) enabled. Factor in the case, and you get 30 hours of ANC music. Five minutes of charging are enough to power a 1.5-hour session of music listening with ANC off.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 inside the case. Image source: Google

The reduction in size and weight should make the Buds Pro 2 more comfortable to wear, sure. But comfort goes beyond the size and weight changes.

Google says the Buds Pro 2 are designed to be the most comfortable earbuds. The company has scanned 45 million ear canals over the years to develop the optimal shape to maximize comfort and fit. You’ll get four tips in the box, from extra small to large.

The A1 chip will process audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound so that it can adapt to you and your environment. The chip also helps the earbuds cancel twice as much noise as before and improve voice quality.

Google also says its ANC with Silent Seal 2.0 technology adapts to your environment up to 3 million times per second to enhance ANC. The Silent Seal can also cancel out a wider range of noises, including higher-frequency sounds.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Earbud design. Image source: Google

Regarding music playback, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 features 11mm drivers for bass and a high-frequency chamber for smooth treble. The Tensor AI also offers multi-path processing, including a signal path for music. The buds will process music separately from the Silent Seal ANC processes.

The buds have three microphones, which should help with a feature called Clear Calling. Interstingly, Clear Calling reduces noise for both the wearer and the other person on the call.

Meanwhile, Conversation Detection lets the Pixel Buds Pro 2 detect you speaking. The AI will pause music automatically and switch to Transparency mode as long as you talk. It’ll revert to the previous state when your real-life conversation is over.

Finally, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the first earbuds that support talking to Gemini. That’s something we saw coming, considering the new Gemini Live voice mode that also launches today.

A person wearing Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones. Image source: Google

You’ll be able to engage in more natural conversation with Google’s best AI model. So you should be able to do it via earbuds like the new Pixel Buds Pro 2. Gemini will run on your phone, but you’ll talk to the AI assistant without taking the phone out of your pocket or purse.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available for $229. They come in Porcelain, Obsidian, Wintergreen, and Peony. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will ship on September 26th.