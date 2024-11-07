OLED MacBook Air reportedly delayed beyond 2027 due to a major problem

Apple is expected to redesign its MacBook products as soon as 2026. Starting with the MacBook Pro, the company is rumored to add a new OLED display to this device.

If the company follows the trend, changing the screen technology usually means revamping the product, as happened with the OLED iPad Pro in May. When Apple unveiled this new product, it made it thinner than ever while still maximizing power.

With this upcoming MacBook Pro, Apple is expected to add a two-tandem OLED with two light-emitting layers, a technology similar to the current iPad Pro. The only difference is that rumors suggest Apple will use the eighth generation of this technology instead of the sixth available with the iPad Pro.

Still, the MacBook Pro wasn’t the only Mac expected to get a new display technology. Rumors say Apple wants to add an OLED screen to the MacBook Air starting in 2027. However, the latest Elec report indicates that Apple is delaying this new product introduction to a later date.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The main reason is the cost of switching the LCD panel to OLED. Even though Apple plans to use a single-stack OLED with a single light-emitting layer, this screen is still expensive enough to impact the final price of the MacBook Air. Since consumers felt the price difference for the new iPad Pro, making Apple sell fewer units than expected, the company doesn’t want to face the same issue with its most popular Mac product – while it won’t be an issue for an already pricey MacBook Pro.

If so, the iPad Air with OLED display could also be delayed. This device is still expected to get a revamp by 2026, but the Elec report might make analysts change their forecasts.

Still, Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain to get manufacturers to lower the prices of the MacBook Air’s future OLED display. While prices won’t absurdly fall in a couple of years, this could greatly improve before the end of this decade.

BGR will keep reporting on Apple’s efforts to switch its LCD devices to OLED.