Nintendo Switch 2 release date rumor points to late March 2025

The Nintendo Switch 2 was one of the stars of December when it came to leaks and rumors. Thanks to several sources that published photos of purported accessories and even a hands-on video with a high-quality Nintendo Switch 2 dummy unit (above), we think we know the final design of the next-gen Nintendo console. On top of that, we saw purported images showing the console from a seemingly trusted leaker.

These visual leaks triggered other rumors that said Nintendo might be hurrying to unveil the Switch 2 as early as next month. Previously, reports said the handheld console would be unveiled by February.

A new rumor from Italy now mentions the Nintendo Switch 2’s purported release date. It’s supposedly March 28th, a Friday, when the console will go on sale. This might sound like bad news, contradicting previous reports, but it makes perfect sense, and I’ll explain why.

Italian-language blog UAGNA learned from a source familiar with the upcoming Switch 2 accessory market that the console’s release date is March 28th, 2025. That’s when the official Nintendo accessories and third-party products for the Switch 2 will be released.

Logic dictates that the Nintendo Switch 2 will also be available for purchase in stores on the same day.

Recent rumors said that Nintendo will announce the Switch 2 sometime in January, either in the first or second half of the month. The UAGNA story seems to contradict that, but that’s not the case. If anything, the new leak reinforces them.

There’s always some confusion between a product’s launch event, which is when that device or service is introduced, and its release date, which is when it goes on sale.

If UAGNA‘s Switch 2 release date story is accurate, the console will get a late March release date. But Nintendo could still launch it in January or February. This would give the company enough time to build up stock and take preorders.

The same thing happens with other products, the iPhone being the best example. Apple announces its latest phones in the first week of September every year, and they get a late September release date after 10 days of preorders.

Also, remember that the original Switch 2 hit stores on March 3rd, 2017, after being revealed on January 13th, 2017. Both were on Friday. The rumored March 28th Switch 2 release date also falls on a Friday. This could mean Nintendo will unveil the console on a Friday in January.

Finally, even if something was lost in translation here, and Nintendo will reveal the Switch 2 on March 28th, the schedule still fits with Nintendo’s confirmation that the Switch 2 will be unveiled by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31st.