Next-gen HomePod and Apple TV could become AirPort update we’ve been waiting for

A couple of weeks ago, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reported that upcoming Apple TV and HomePod mini devices are coming in 2025 with a bigger new feature: Apple’s custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. According to the report, the codenamed Proxima chip will be available with the new Apple TV, HomePod mini, and iPhone 17 models, and a new iteration of this processor will be available on iPad and Mac devices in 2026. He says the custom-designed chip will support Wi-Fi 6E and help “synchronize data more quickly.”

This change could benefit Apple’s creation of thinner devices and new wearable technology, as ultimately, the company wants to integrate the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip with a cellular modem and the core processor on its devices.

However, this custom Wi-Fi chip could provide even greater news for those waiting for a new AirPort iteration – which is not in the works.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman gives another tidbit about this future Proxima Wi-Fi chip, which is “so sophisticated that it could theoretically turn a home device like an Apple TV box or HomePod with a wireless access point.”

While the journalist doesn’t believe this will be a “main selling point of the devices,” they could add this feature. Users could improve the range of their Wi-Fi through these wireless access points.

However, it’s important to note that while Apple’s custom Wi-Fi chip could theoretically turn a home device with a WAP, it’s possible that Cupertino never turns this feature on. With the HomePod mini, the company took a long time to add smoke detection and in-house weather, even though the capabilities were inside the device since day one.

The future Apple TV is expected to feature Apple’s A18 chip and this new Wi-Fi chip. It’s unclear what improvements Cupertino is working on in the future HomePod mini, even though a more powerful sound with more noticeable bass would be a great addition.

