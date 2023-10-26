6 features that macOS Sonoma is still missing a month after its release

A month after macOS Sonoma became available to all Mac users – and a day after the company released macOS 14.1 – there are still six features that Apple promised to release but are still coming later.

For the first time in years, this macOS update wasn’t anything major and didn’t bring a close integration between Mac and iPad. Even with macOS Sonoma being light on features, some significant changes are yet to come to Mac users in a future software update. These are the seven lacking features of this operating system at the moment:

Messages in iCloud improvements: Enabling Messages in iCloud will sync Messages settings such as Text Message Forwarding, Send & Receive accounts, and SMS filters across devices.

Enabling Messages in iCloud will sync Messages settings such as Text Message Forwarding, Send & Receive accounts, and SMS filters across devices. Stickers: React to a message with any Live Sticker, Memoji, or Animoji through the Sticker drawer or directly through the Tapback menu.

React to a message with any Live Sticker, Memoji, or Animoji through the Sticker drawer or directly through the Tapback menu. PDF intelligent form detection: Fillable documents and forms can now be automatically identified across the system, like in Files, Mail, or scanned documents.

Fillable documents and forms can now be automatically identified across the system, like in Files, Mail, or scanned documents. PDF Enhanced Autofill: Populate information such as names and addresses on forms even faster, as powerful on-device language models identify fillable fields and enable AutoFill.

Populate information such as names and addresses on forms even faster, as powerful on-device language models identify fillable fields and enable AutoFill. Multiple timers: Run several timers on Mac simultaneously, perfect for when you’re cooking and need to keep track of different steps and dishes.

Run several timers on Mac simultaneously, perfect for when you’re cooking and need to keep track of different steps and dishes. Collaborate on Apple Music playlists: Invite friends to join your playlist, and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs. In Now Playing, you can use emojis to react to the song choices on Apple Music.

BGR will let you know once Apple adds these features to macOS Sonoma in future software updates. In the meantime, you can learn more about this software update in our review below, where we highlight the best features – and the most annoying bugs, including what Apple should do to fix them.