macOS Sequoia public beta 1 now available, you should try these 7 features

Apple has just released the public beta of macOS Sequoia. After over a month of beta testing exclusive to developers, Cupertino is expanding its testing cycle to more users. If you want to be one of the first to try Apple’s upcoming software updates before they’re released to everyone later this fall, I gathered some of the best features you should try with macOS Sequoia.

How to download macOS Sequoia public beta 1

First of all, you need to enroll your Apple Account (formerly Apple ID) into the Apple Beta Software Program. Once you do that, follow the steps below:

Go to Settings;

Open General and select Software Update

Click on Beta updates and select macOS Sequoia Public beta

You should be reminded that this is still a beta version, so bugs and issues could occur. In addition, some of your favorite apps might not work as intended.

macOS Sequoia’s best features

Image source: Apple Inc.

I’ve been testing macOS Sequoia since the developer’s beta 1. My favorite feature arrived with the second testing version. With iPhone Mirroring, you can have full access to and engage with your iPhone right from your Mac. Users can interact with apps and swipe between pages on their Home Screen while using a Mac’s keyboard, trackpad, or mouse.

Safari adds three main features:

Highlights: That’s an easier way to discover information on the web, such as directions, summaries, or quick links to learn more about people, music, movies, and TV shows;

That’s an easier way to discover information on the web, such as directions, summaries, or quick links to learn more about people, music, movies, and TV shows; Reader: A redesigned Reader includes even more ways to enjoy articles without distractions, featuring a streamlined view of the article a user is reading, a summary, and a table of contents for longer articles;

A redesigned Reader includes even more ways to enjoy articles without distractions, featuring a streamlined view of the article a user is reading, a summary, and a table of contents for longer articles; Video detection: When Safari detects a video on the page, Viewer helps users put it front and center while still giving them full access to system playback controls, including Picture in Picture.

macOS Sequoia public beta 1 also brings the new Passwords app. Apple wants to make it easy for users to access their passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes.

Note-taking in Notes is getting smarter, making it easier than ever to take detailed and well-written notes. New audio transcription and summarization features with Apple Intelligence enable a device to take notes for the user, letting them stay present in a situation where they need to capture details about what’s happening. And if they need to quickly crunch a number, they can just type in an equation to have it solved automatically in their note body.

Users can stay organized with new ways to arrange windows into a layout that works best for them. When a user drags a window to the edge of the screen, macOS Sequoia automatically suggests a tiled position on their desktop.

In addition to macOS Sequoia public beta 1, Apple released the first public beta of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18.