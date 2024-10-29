M4 Mac mini design and specs leak ahead of official announcement

Apple is preparing a week of Mac announcements. The company started with the M4 iMac in new colors, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and other improvements, and it’s also expected to unveil new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models in the following days.

Interestingly, Amazon has leaked the next-gen Mac mini before its official announcement. As spotted by MacRumors, a comparison chart revealed details of the new M4 Pro chip option, its new specs, and the redesign that makes it similar to the Mac Studio.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously revealed that Apple aimed for an Apple TV-like design for the M4 Mac mini. Now, it seems Apple has made a smaller and thinner version of the Mac Studio, which is the design it wanted for its entry-level Mac.

Available in Silver, users can choose between the M4 and M4 Pro chips. With the M4 Pro, the new Mac mini can be configured with up to a 14-core GPU, 20-core GPU, and 64GB of RAM. The maximum storage remains at 8TB.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

This accidental leak hasn’t revealed the prices, but the M4 Mac mini will likely be similar to the M2 generation. Apple also needs to reveal details about connectivity updates, external display support, and, ultimately, how the M4 Pro chip compares to the M3 Pro, M2 Pro, and M1 Pro.

Wrap up

Despite this M4 Mac mini leak, we are also waiting for Apple to unveil a new MacBook Pro. This computer should be powered by the M4 Pro and M4 Max but keep the same form factor since the 2021 redesign.

New iterations of the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro are expected to be announced next year. That said, the new iMac, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini should be the last products Apple will unveil in 2024.

BGR will let you know once Apple officially unveils these products.