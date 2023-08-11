Leaker says skip iPhone 15 because iPhone 16 will be the ultimate upgrade

With the iPhone 15 a month away from being announced, we know many details about Apple‘s upcoming releases. While it seems the company is fairly updating all of the four models expected to be unveiled in September, well-known leaker URedditor is pretty harsh about this year’s update, as he says 2023 iterations are “not worth it” as the “2024 lineup is where it’s at” the peak of innovation.

For this year’s iPhone 15 lineup, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to all four models. Even though ProMotion and Always-On Display will continue to be exclusive to the Pro line, the standard versions will also get the A16 Bionic chip. In addition, rumors expect these models to get a 48MP main camera, USB-C port, and improved battery life.

For the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions, Apple will give them ultra-thin bezels, the all-new A17 Bionic chip, which is rumored to get faster and 35% more power-efficient, a periscope lens to the Pro Max iteration, and a new titanium frame for both models. Also, these phones may start with 256GB of storage with up to 2TB of maximum storage capacity.

Although the redesign occurred last year, it still seems that the iPhone 15 will be an impressive update, whether people are upgrading to the standard versions or planning to buy a Pro or Pro Max iteration.

So why URedditor believes this update is not worth it? Here’s what we know about the iPhone 16 so far.

What makes the iPhone 16 so special that we should skip iPhone 15 lineup?

Image source: Jonas Daehnert

So far, rumors about the iPhone 16 are a bit sparse, but we learned a few things about this upcoming lineup in the past months. For example, in a Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple plans to introduce an iPhone Ultra in 2024.

“Apple’s plan to draw a greater distinction between the Pro and Pro Max has spurred speculation that the company will opt for a new top-end brand: the Ultra. (…) But instead of renaming the Pro Max “the Ultra,” Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models. Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release.”

When leaker URedditor suggests people skip the iPhone 15, it’s possible due to this upcoming Ultra model. He says that Apple is “experimenting with different things,” which “means that something more promising is ahead.” Although he says he can’t mention what he knows about the changes coming in 2024, he’s looking forward to them.

Besides that, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max versions are expected to get a display increase, a new A18 Bionic processor, and a periscope lens for both Pro models, while this feature will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023.