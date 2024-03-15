Leak may reveal when Apple’s foldable iPhone and under-display Face ID will launch

After The Elec reported on the OLED iPad Air release, the publication also mentioned the possible timeframes for the foldable iPhone and under-display Face ID technology in Apple’s smartphone lineup.

According to Omdia researcher Kang Min-soo, “Apple is predicted to release a 7.8-inch foldable iPhone in 2026.” More interestingly, it’s funny how rumors contradict what Apple products could fold in the coming future.

By February, several reports detailed the foldable iPhone, including one saying Apple might release this product in 2027 for the iPhone’s 20th anniversary. Then, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said if any Apple product is folding, it’s an iPad/Mac hybrid with a 20-inch display.

Still, the Korean media keeps reporting on this foldable iPhone coming as soon as 2026. Min-soo believes more foldable devices are coming, as Apple is experimenting with this technology.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In addition, he also discusses under-display technology. He says: “We believe that under-panel technology, which was initially planned to be applied in 2024, will only be applied in 2027.”

If we pay attention to another report highlighting the iPhone roadmap until 2027, we’ll see that things aren’t that bad. Display analyst Ross Young has already said Apple plans to hide some sensors under the display as soon as next year.

According to his roadmap, the iPhone 17 Pro will have an under-panel Face ID by 2025. For both Face ID and front-facing camera to be hidden, Young believes Apple will take until 2027.

Wrap up

One thing is sure: The next few years will be filled with new technologies and design changes as Apple prepares to expand the OLED display to more products. In addition, a foldable device, whether an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or hybrid, is coming in the next few years with new features for the main iPhone lineup.

BGR will inform you about Apple’s latest moves as we learn more about them.