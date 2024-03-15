Apple’s iPad Air upgrade launches this month, but there might be a good reason to skip it

A new iPad Air is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. With the M2 chip, one of the most significant changes rumored to come with this tablet is a new 12.9-inch model. If this turns out to be accurate, that would be the first time Apple adds a larger iPad model to a non-Pro lineup.

Still, even though the new iPad Air might be a better fit for users to upgrade than the more expensive iPad Pro with the rumored M3 chip and OLED technology, a report might lead us to believe that it’s better to skip this Air generation in favor of an upcoming version.

According to the Korean version of The Elec, the updated forecast from research firm Omdia states that in 2028, the iPad Air will also add an OLED display. The difference is that the cheapest model will use a single-stack, while the iPad Pro will keep with a two-stack tandem panel.

The difference between technologies is all about power consumption. With a two-tandem stack, the panel can generate the same brightness levels as a single-tandem stack but consumes less energy.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Unfortunately, this new Omdia report retracted what the research firm said earlier this year. Previously, the company expected Apple to launch a new iPad Air and iPad mini with OLED display in 2026. Now, the firm thinks this might happen in 2028. If accurate, this could mean the OLED MacBook Pro and other OLED applications could be delayed.

Wrap up

While Apple has first bet on miniLED for the iPad, we still have to wait a little longer to see the benefits of an OLED tablet. Thankfully, in the coming weeks, we’ll be able to compare these panel technologies to better understand the benefits a new iPad Air could add.

BGR will let you know once we hear more about these upcoming tablets.