Latest leak shows Apple’s new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro designs in real life

Published Mar 26th, 2024 9:47AM EDT
iPhone 15 Pro profile shows the Action button.
Image: Jonathan Geller, BGR

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get a few design changes, as the latest leak highlights how they will look in real life. This information comes from the same Weibo leaker that revealed the possible iPhone 16 Pro colors. They were right about the purple iPhone 14 Pro a few years ago.

This leaker shows a few images of dummy iPhone 16 units; they corroborate other rumors BGR shared recently. For example, the iPhone 16 Pro models are slightly bigger than their predecessors. Even though we expect Apple to adopt an ultra-thin bezel technology, Cupertino is increasing the new Pro model sizes to 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays.

In addition, the regular iPhone 16 models will also get the Action Button, which was previously unique to the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple is also making it a bit longer, so it’s easier to find and press. With that, all models will have the ability to choose a custom action.

How to fast charge iPhone 15 Pro
The iPhone’s dock holds up to four apps. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Another feature coming to all four models is the long-rumored Capture button. This Weibo leaker shows this tool is a new design tweak to all iPhone 16 models. This sensitive key is almost as big as the Side Button and lies beneath it.

Finally, the camera module for the iPhone 16 Pro model will remain the same, although they will get bigger and vertically aligned for the regular iPhone 16 versions. This design change was already expected as Apple wants to bring Spatial Video capturing to more models as it promotes Apple Vision Pro.

Besides this leak, we also heard a lot more about the new iPhones. For example, Apple is betting on improved camera specs and a new family of A18 processors. These smartphones will heavily rely on AI as Apple focuses on generative Artificial Intelligence with iOS 18. The new processor is said to be designed for even more AI applications. You can find the dummies here.

Below, BGR has compiled everything we know about the new iPhones.

