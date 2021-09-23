‘iPhone Storage Almost Full’ bug plaguing users who update to iOS 15

Apple rolled out iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on Monday, bringing a number of new features and changes to iPhone and iPad. Most people seem to be pleased with the additions, but the update also introduced a strange new bug. A number of iPhone and iPad owners claim that their devices are warning them that their storage is almost full, even if it isn’t. If the bug is affecting your device, you’ll see the notification at the top of the Settings app. This appears to be the first notable iOS 15 bug.

‘iPhone Storage Almost Full’ bug found in iOS 15

It is unclear how widespread the iOS 15 bug is, but iPhone and iPad users have been taking to Twitter to complain. Here’s a sampling of the tweets from those affected by the storage bug:

@AppleSupport Updated to iOS 15 and have the ‘iPhone storage almost full’ message which I cannot clear. When I tap the notification nothing happens. pic.twitter.com/rvcsf0ds8L — Phil Mardon (@MTB_Phil) September 22, 2021

@AppleSupport hello. How do I report a bug in iOS 15 ? I have a message “iPhone storage almost full” but still have +10GB — Hilary B. (@hilary0909) September 22, 2021

@AppleSupport the iPhone storage almost full sign doesn’t go away and I have only used 210 of 256GB — ArtetaBall (@KSArsenal) September 22, 2021

The good news is that the notification is not actually affecting the amount of storage available. Apple hasn’t said what is causing the bug, but it shouldn’t affect the actual storage available on your device. The bad news is that users can’t remove the “iPhone Storage Almost Full” warning from the Settings app. Until Apple fixes it, affected iPhone and iPad owners are stuck with the warning.

It’s worth noting that this bug isn’t new. Back in August, someone on the Apple Communities support forum reported the same bug. That was more than a month before iOS 15 launched publicly. Another Twitter user notes that the bug was persistent through three iOS 15 beta releases.

iPhone owners discover more update issues

As MacRumors explains, this isn’t the only storage bug cropping up in iOS 15. Some Apple users claim that after upgrading to iOS 15, their devices claim to have more available storage than the capacity of the device. Others say that their devices are failing to calculate the real amount of storage space their apps and files are actually taking up. Something weird is going on beneath the hood.

For its part, Apple is telling affected iPhone and iPad owners to reset their devices. This doesn’t seem to be making any difference when it comes to these weird storage bugs. Apple has already seeded the first iOS 15.1 beta, but if the bugs cannot be resolved promptly, the company might decide to issue an update before iOS 15.1 is ready to roll out. Don’t be surprised if iOS 15.0.1 or iPadOS 15.0.1 suddenly pops up on your device within the next few days to address these bugs.