iPhone MagSafe Charger almost came in more colors, and now I want it

A few years ago, Apple reintroduced the MagSafe brand by bringing several accessories, including a MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12 or newer and the new Apple silicon Macs. The company added matching colors for its MagSafe cables with the 24-inch iMac and the M2 MacBook Air.

Now, rare Apple products collector KosutamiSan posted on Twitter (via MacRumors) that the Cupertino firm also prototyped iPhone MagSafe chargers in different colors, despite the standard silver model. The prototype they obtained had a Starlight-like color.

They said it’s “just like Apple’s MagSafe MacBook charging cable but with more saturation.” In addition, Apple also planned to add colors to an unreleased Magic Charger, which unfortunately never saw the light of day.

If the colored iPhone MagSafe charger existed, it means Apple could have made several different options in Starlight, Midnight, (PRODUCT)RED, Green, Purple, and, who knows, special versions for the iPhone Pro models.

It’s a shame that the company never included different color options. As a MagSafe Duo Charger owner, I wish the Cupertino firm had released a Midnight version to look cleaner over time. Apple’s white/silver products tend to smudge over time, which isn’t very good.

With a slew of new Macs expected to be announced from next week until the end of the year, it’s possible that we at least see new colors for MagSafe cables. For example, a 15-inch MacBook Air could be announced during the WWDC 2023 keynote. While it’s unclear if it’s going to feature new colors, it’s possible that a new 24-inch iMac, expected to be introduced a few months from now, will get new colors – including for the cable.

At the moment, there are no rumors regarding new MagSafe accessories. The last one Apple introduced was the MagSafe Battery Pack, which, honestly, isn’t Apple’s best approach with an external battery.

BGR will let you know if Apple releases new MagSafe products in the future.