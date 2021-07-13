Apple just released a $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 models

Moments before releasing iOS 14.7 RC, Apple launched the new MagSafe Battery Pack accessory on Tuesday. The battery pack is white and costs $99. It is only compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These are currently the only current iPhone models to support MagSafe technology. If you own an iPhone 11 or earlier, you won’t be able to use this accessory with your device. So there’s your warning.

“Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap,” Apple says in a detailed overview for the new product on its online store, where the battery pack is now on sale. “Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.”

MagSafe Battery Pack specifications and details

According to Apple, the total battery capacity of the MagSafe Battery Pack is 1460mAh. Apple says that while on the go, the accessory can charge a phone with up to 5W of power. If you connect the battery to a power source of at least 20W, it can charge your phone with up to 15W of power.

In addition to needing a compatible iPhone, you will also need to install iOS 14.7. The public release of the update should be out within the week. When you attach a MagSafe Battery Pack to the back of an iPhone, you can see its charging status on the Lock screen and the Batteries widget.

Apple also notes that iPhone owners might get a notification saying their iPhone will only charge up to 90%. If you want to charge past 90% using the MagSafe Battery Pack, open Control Center, press and hold the Low Power Mode icon, then tap Continue.

