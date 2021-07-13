iOS 14.7 RC now available with support for MagSafe Battery Packs

We’re nearing the final days of iOS 14 as Apple rolls out the iOS 14.7 release candidate. This is the final version of the software that Apple makes available ahead of the public launch. With Apple seeding iOS 14.7 RC today, we should see iOS 14.7 next week.

This is not quite as substantial an update as iOS 14.6, but there are some notable new features. Most importantly, iOS 14.7 RC adds support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are also a few improvements for Apple Card Family and the Home app, as well as fixes for Podcasts, Apple Music, and Mail.

Which devices work with iOS 14.7 RC?

iOS 14.7 RC is now available for developers, as is iPadOS 14.7 RC. If you are wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a long list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Here is Apple’s full list of release notes for the iOS 14.7 release candidate:

MagSafe Battery Pack support for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple Card Family adds the option to combine credit limits and share one co-owned account with an existing Apple Card user

Home app adds the ability to manage timers on HomePod

Air quality information is now available in Weather and Maps for Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, South Korea, and Spain

Podcasts library allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

Share playlist menu option missing in Apple Music

Dolby Atmos and Apple Music lossless audio playback may unexpectedly stop

Battery service message that may have disappeared after reboot on some iPhone 11 models is restored

Braille displays could show invalid information while composing Mail messages

How to download and install iOS 14.7 RC

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

