iPhone 17 Pro rumored to take a cutting-edge feature from Android flagships

Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 17 lineup in six months. Rumors about these new models continue to give us a clear picture of what to expect from them. Now, the Chinese leaker Instant Digital (via MacRumors) gives us another tidbit about the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models.

According to them, Apple plans to use vapor chamber cooling technology to improve the thermal performance of its newest Pro iPhones. This solution will help dissipate heat from the A19 Pro chip, ensuring the iPhone 17 Pro doesn’t throttle when the user plays games, does heavy editing, or even uses the phone during hot weather conditions.

Reports about the iPhone 17 getting a vapor chamber technology aren’t new. Last January, MyDrivers claimed that all iPhone 17 models could get vapor chambers for better cooling. Prior to that, in August last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone 17 Pro Max would get this as an exclusive feature.

While rumors are confusing about this feature, at least we know Apple has been working on it for at least one iPhone model, which is likely on the iPhone 17 Pro family.

As with other rumors, the details of this iPhone 17 hardware are unconfirmed for now. We’ll need to wait until Apple unveils the phones to see the cooling system in action. Teardowns following the iPhone 17’s release will also give us a look inside the four iPhones.

Fortunately, we won’t even have to wait until September to see a vapor chamber inside an ultra-thin flagship phone. The Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly hit stores soon. The phone will feature the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as Samsung’s thicker Galaxy S25 flavors. Since Samsung uses vapor chamber cooling tech in these phones, it’ll probably craft one for the Galaxy S25 Slim to ensure proper cooling.

Finally, Instant Digital also claims Apple won’t change the front of the iPhone 17 models. While some reports believed Cupertino could add a “much narrower” Dynamic Island, the Weibo leaker thinks the front of these phones will remain unchanged.