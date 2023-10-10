iPhone 15 users report random shutdowns and Wi-Fi problems after iOS 17.0.3 update

It seems iOS 17.0.3 couldn’t fix all iPhone 15 issues after all. A few days after the update was released, several iPhone 15 users are complaining that their phones are shutting off while charging at night, in addition to some Wi-Fi issues.

YouTuber Aaron Zollo noted over X that iPhone 15 users might need an iOS 17.0.4 update to address these issues. In his post, several other users complained about that, such as @abdulla77, @thephdude, and @shumittsu. Even Fran Besora also experienced this issue.

The most obvious reason is that the iPhone is overheating at night, and it’s been turned off automatically. Weirdly, iOS 17.0.3 was the update that should have fixed overheating issues with the newer iPhones.

In addition, users have complained that they can’t connect to their Wi-Fi or it’s just taking too long to connect. It’s unclear whether Apple will address these bugs with a small patch or only iOS 17.1.

Although Apple always needs to address some issues with new iPhone releases, this year seems a bit more problematic. Cupertino already released iOS 17.0.1 with security fixes, iOS 17.0.2 to help iPhone users transfer their data to iPhone 15, and iOS 17.0.3, which fixed a few bugs in addition to the overheating issue.

But besides that, Apple Watch users also complain that complications and some watch faces aren’t working as expected. Even though watchOS 10.1 beta seems to fix these issues, it’s weird that the company is taking so long to address these problems with quick software updates.

Personally, I ditched Apple’s Weather app in favor of Carrot, as I couldn’t rely on the company’s app on my Apple Watch.

BGR will keep an eye on Apple’s latest software updates, and we’ll let you know if the company releases a new version of iOS and watchOS before iOS 17.1 and watchOS 10.1