iPhone 15 to be announced on September 13, new Apple event leak claims

The next Apple event will likely take place on September 13, a Wednesday. That said, this could be the day Apple plans to introduce the iPhone 15 series.

9to5Mac heard from multiple sources familiar with the matter that “mobile carriers have been asking employees not to take days off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement,” which possibly is the iPhone 15 announcement.

While Apple events usually take place on Tuesdays, it’s also not unusual for the company to hold a keynote on a Wednesday. For the iPhone 14 release, the announcement was on a Wednesday. If Filipe Espósito’s sources are correct, the iPhone 15 will be unveiled in 41 days from now.

During the September event, Apple will likely announce the new iPhone 15, new Apple Watch models, and more.

Roundup of the possible announcements on the iPhone 15 event

Obviously, the most important announcement of the Apple September event is the iPhone 15. Expected in four options, Apple is said to be adding the Dynamic Island cutout to them all. While the regular models will get the A16 Bionic chip and a 48MP camera sensor, the Pro versions are expected to be packed with the A17 Bionic chip, ultra-thin bezels, a periscope lens for the Pro Max, and a battery size increase.

The annual Apple Watch update won’t be as major as last year’s, but at least Apple is said to be bringing a new S9 processor to make this device faster. You should expect 41mm and 45mm aluminum and stainless steel options. A new Apple Watch Ultra might be announced as well.

In addition, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple could announce a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro 2 during the iPhone September 15 event. It’s not the first time Apple has updated an AirPods charging case after selling the product for a while. It’s unclear if the company will give keynote time for this change, but that might be the case since AirPods Pro 2 will get new features related to iOS 17.

Below, we gathered all the possible announcements Apple could make during the iPhone 15 event.