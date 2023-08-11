iPhone 15 Pro may have up to 8GB of RAM, but it’ll cost you

Early this week, well-known leaker URedditor shared the specs of the iPhone 15 Pro A17 Bionic chip. While we already knew some details, it caught our attention that Apple planned to stick with 6GB of RAM on the Pro models for another year.

Previously, a TrendForce report said Apple was upgrading both iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models to 8GB of RAM – three years after introducing its first iPhone with 6GB of RAM, the iPhone 12 Pro. That said, while we still have to wait for the official announcement to discover which report is correct, URedditor has posted an update about the A17 Bionic specs.

He now says that “it appears that both 8GB and 6GB RAM configurations for A17 were in testing at one point, currently unclear why or which of these was chosen as final – could be dependent on storage.”

Since another rumor suggests Apple is upgrading the iPhone 15 Pro with up to 2TB of storage – just like the iPad Pro – the Cupertino firm could adopt a similar strategy to its tablets lineup and offer 8GB of RAM for iPhones with 1TB or 2TB of storage. In contrast, the models with 128GB-512GB would maintain 6GB of RAM.

One Twitter user asked URedditor if Apple could be planning to give more RAM only to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but he said the 8GB option was also tested on the smaller Pro version as well.

With that in mind, the A17 Bionic chip could support up to 8GB of RAM; it has two performance and four efficiency cores as part of the 6-core CPU. The processor also has a 6-core GPU and uses TSMC’s new 3nm process, rumored to make the iPhone faster while 35% more power-efficient than the previous iteration.

The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be introduced on September 13. With four different models, Apple is rumored to bring the Dynamic Island to all models, in addition to a 48MP primary camera to all versions and a USB-C port. Specifically, the Pro models are expected to feature ultra-thin bezels, the new A17 Bionic processor, and a titanium finish. The Pro Max model could get a periscope lens for up to 6x optical zoom.

BGR will keep reporting the latest details about the iPhone 15 ahead of its release next month.