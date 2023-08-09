Full specs for iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 Bionic chip may have leaked

Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 Pro in about a month with the new A17 Bionic chip. Although we heard a few rumors and reports about this upcoming processor, the well-known leaker @URedditor has shared what seems to be the specs of this chip.

According to him, Apple’s A17 Bionic chip will have 6 CPU cores + 6 GPU cores at 3.70 GHz, with support for 6GB LPDDRU DRAM, and it will be built using TSMC’s new 3nm LPDDR process. URedditor says this chip is likely planned for the iPhone 16 series as the Pro version of the 2024 iPhone will use the A18 processor.

For the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple had the A16 Bionic chip with the 4nm manufacturing technology offering 6 cores divided into two performance cores and four power-efficiency cores. It also offered 6GB of RAM.

For this year’s A17 Bionic chip, TrendForce says Apple will continue its strategy with two different chips for the new iPhones. According to the publication, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature the new processor, while the regular versions will stick with the A16. That said, the publication believes all models will get 8GB of RAM, although the URedditor leak shows Apple will stick with 6GB.

According to Bloomberg, although more RAM could be interesting, the new manufacturing process will offer better performance while requiring about 35% less power. In addition, Apple’s sweetheart deal with TSMC will make the manufacturer apparently eat all the defects costs for producing the A17 Bionic. That will see TSMC paying substantially for chip issues if The Information’s report is accurate.

In addition to these changes with the processor, most recently, Korean blog Naver user yeux1122 said the iPhone 15 Pro could feature up to 2TB of storage. Another Weibo user, who also corroborated this report, says Apple is planning to ditch the 128GB option to 256GB instead, so users would be able to choose from 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be announced at Apple’s September event in about a month. Then, we’ll learn more about the A17 Bionic chip.