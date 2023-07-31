The next iPad Pro is looking too good to be true

The next iPad Pro is expected to be announced in early 2024. While the main features include an OLED display and the upcoming M3 processor, there’s another tweak that could make this iPad the tablet of everyone’s dreams: A new design with thinner bezels.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple is shrinking the border size around the display of the iPhone 15 Pro models from 2.2 millimeters to 1.5 millimeters. With low-injection pressure over-molding technology, or LIPO for short, he says that the Cupertino firm plans to eventually bring this feature to the iPad as well.

While Gurman doesn’t say which iPad could get this revamp, it’s possible that a new design language – or at least thinner bezels – arrive for the iPad Pro first. The last model, introduced in late 2022, already has thin bezels, so if Apple can narrow them even more to the borders, this could almost give an all-display look to this tablet.

As Apple makes the iPad Pro more of a touch-screen computer rather than a tablet to be held at all times, it also makes sense to utilize this technology on the iPad. In addition, there’s a function that was first available with the tenth-generation iPad that I can’t wait to land on the 2024 iPad Pro: the front-facing camera placed horizontally instead of vertically.

This welcome change makes FaceTime calls and Zoom presentations less awkward as you finally stare at the camera. In addition, the Center Stage feature makes sure the lenses follow you to position you in the center of the call.

While some of these features already seem confirmed, we still don’t have a proper date for when to expect thinner bezels for the iPad – or if they’ll ever land on the iPad Pro in 2024. One thing is for sure: Apple has many new features under its sleeve, and with iPadOS 17, the company will continue to improve its tablet experience by bringing even more functions to make working more pleasant.

BGR will keep reporting the latest rumors and analyses about the upcoming iPad Pro and other iPad models.