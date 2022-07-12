iPhone 14 release date might be set for September 13th

In a typical year, Apple reveals the latest iPhone in early September. This trend started with the iPhone 5, which debuted during a press event on September 12th, 2012. Ever since then, Apple has stuck to that schedule, although the occasional supply chain issue and pandemic has forced the company to adapt. But in 2022, we expect Apple to release the iPhone 14 in September as planned, and a new leak backs this assertion up with September 13th being the actual iPhone 13 release date.

Late last month, Twitter leaker iHacktu suggested that they would stop tweeting after Apple unveils the iPhone 14 on September 13th, 2022:

I'm thinking of stopping tweeting after the presentation of the iPhone 14 on September 13 2022 3/3 — iHacktu ileaks  (@ihacktu) June 22, 2022

Apple hasn’t actually announced the date of the fall press event yet. That said, the company almost always holds its fall event on the second Tuesday of September.

Last year, the iPhone 13 launch event took place on Tuesday, September 14th. In 2019, Apple hosted the iPhone 11 launch event on Tuesday, September 10th. Apple delayed the event to October 13th in 2020, but that was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

iHacktu has shared accurate Apple leaks in the past, so we are inclined to trust their source here. But it’s also possible that the leaker is just making an educated guess.

Either way, provided there aren’t any new catastrophes between now and September, Apple will likely reveal the next iPhone on September 13th.

If the leak is accurate, preorders for the iPhone 14 should open on Friday, September 16th, and the device will release on September 23rd. That 10-day delay between reveal and release is standard for Apple.

What to expect from the iPhone 14 lineup

If you have been keeping up with the leaks, you already know what to expect this fall. The iPhone 14 series will once again consist of four models, but Apple is reportedly retiring the mini in 2022.

The new lineup will consist of two 5.4-inch models and two 6.7-inch models — iPhone 14 , iPhone 14 Plus (or Max), iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

