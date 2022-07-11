iPhone 14 price hike might be a risk worth taking for Apple

A more expensive iPhone lineup in 2022 is all but inevitable. Rumors suggest that Apple will remove the iPhone mini in favor of a second 6.7-inch iPhone. This will eliminate the cheapest flagship model, and between inflation and seemingly unending supply chain issues, it’s hard to imagine Apple lowering the price of the iPhone 14 to account for the missing iPhone mini. Therefore, Apple fans should prepare for an iPhone 14 price hike.

Analysts predict iPhone 14 price hike

Last week, The Sun spoke to Wedbush Securities research analyst Dan Ives. He confirmed to the paper that a price hike is likely for the iPhone 14 series:

We believe a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14. Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release.

Meanwhile, CCS Insight analyst Ben Wood isn’t quite convinced about higher prices:

Apple will have some tough decisions to make on pricing on iPhone 14. There is no question that production and component costs continue to rise for all consumer electronics makers, and in the case of the UK, exchange rates are a factor too. These elements would suggest a price rise may be necessary. But given the cost of living head-winds Apple may decide that increasing prices could be counterproductive.

Wood’s point is well taken. Apple attempting to squeeze as much profit as possible out of a new iPhone series might backfire if no one can afford to buy it.

iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13 design and performance

Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 14 series won’t be as significant an upgrade as most of us had initially expected. In fact, the iPhone 14 will reportedly feature the same designs as its predecessor as well as the same A15 chip. How exactly would Apple plan to justify pricing the iPhone 14 higher than the iPhone 13 in that case?

Apple will need to walk a fine line this fall. If the company does opt to increase the price of every model by $100, then the iPhone 14 will start at $899. That’s $200 more expensive than the iPhone 13 mini, but there won’t be a 14 mini model in 2022. As for the Pro models, if the iPhone 14 Pro starts at $1,099, then the Pro Max will cost at least $1,199.

We’ll see how big of a risk Apple wants to take when the iPhone 14 debuts in September.

