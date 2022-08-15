iPhone 14 Pro Max with iOS 16’s always-on display feature imagined in concept renders

The iPhone 14 series is just a few weeks away, with rumors claiming Apple might unveil the 2022 iPhones as soon as September 6th. Launch event date aside, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will deliver the most significant redesign since the iPhone X, as the notch will get a pill-and-hole replacement.

Moreover, iOS 16 will enable always-on display functionality on the iPhone for the first time ever. But only the iPhone 14 Pro models will get it.

That’s what most rumors say, and none of it can be confirmed until the iPhone 14 launch event. However, that doesn’t stop designers from imagining what the next-gen iPhone might look like. And the following images take advantage of all the iPhone 14 leaks this year and the recent iOS 16 revelations.

Twitter user @AR72014 shared online a series of images that showcase the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max design.

The artist says the renders show the Midnight iPhone 14 Pro Max version. But the renders can certainly apply to the iPhone 14 Pro. That’s because the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Pro models will have identical designs.

The renders highlight the rumored pill-and-hole new notch at the top of the display. The Face ID components will reside inside the pill cutout. Next to it, there’s a hole-punch camera.

Always-on display on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

The designer also envisioned the always-on display functionality on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If enabled, the always-on display will dim down the wallpaper significantly. The Lock Screen widgets will continue displaying information while the always-on display is active.

That’s what recent findings in iOS 16 indicate, at least. The designer rendered such a scenario where the always-on display turns the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s screen into an almost black-and-white experience. The status bar, complete with battery percentage, the time, and all the Lock Screen widgets, remain visible.

Only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will support a variable refresh rate. When the always-on display feature is enabled, the screen will reportedly go down to 1Hz.

Except for the pill-and-hole notch at the top of the panel and the always-on display experience, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will look just like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus/Max. If you want to see more iPhone 14 concepts, you can check out the video below.

